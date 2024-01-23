Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Atari and Numskull Games have announced the upcoming physical release of Mr. Run and Jump and Kombinera, which will be a 2-in-1 'Adrenaline Pack'.

Launching February 23rd, 2024, the dual pack will also contain a unique postcard based on the games, along with an exclusive sticker celebrating the Atari brand. Both games included in the pack were developed by Graphite Lab and received positive critical reception upon their respective releases.

Here's some more info on the games included:

Mr. Run and Jump - One of the most exciting 2D platformers we’ve played in years! Help Mr. Run and Jump, joined by his trusty pal Leap the Dog, defeat the terrifying Void and collect all the Power Gems from the Realms of Color! Venture through a dazzling and dangerous world, dodging countless enemies and conquering hundreds of fierce platforming challenges to save the day!

Kombinera - A critically acclaimed puzzle platformer! It’s up to you to combine every ball and complete each perilous level. The brightly-coloured balls move in unison, requiring creative problem solving and a well thought-out plan. The game gets devilishly hard as you progress through all 300 levels.

In addition to the 'Adrenaline Pack' release, Atari and Numskull Games are also releasing physical editions of Akka Arrh, launching March 8th, 2024, and the micro minigame fuelled Atari Mania, launching March 15th, 2024.

An ongoing partnership between Numskull and Atari promises more physical releases throughout 2024, so keep an eye out for those.

Will you be grabbing the 'Adrenaline Pack' when it launches in February? Have you tried either of the games included? Let us know with a comment.