It's now the time of year when websites round up their overall stats for 2023, and the latest one to share something is Yahoo! Japan. In case you didn't realise, it's still going, and in Japan, it's quite the following.

The search engine has rounded up its "most searched" game of 2023 in Japan and this year The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took out the top spot. It was followed by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Sleep in third, Pikmin 4 in fourth place, and the miHoYo title Honkai: Star Rail.

This follows on from last year's results, where Splatoon 3 took out the top spot and Pokémon Legends: Arceus was in second place. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is also up for several nominations at this year's Game Awards including Game of the Year.