If you're wondering what the chances are of a "direct sequel" to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, don't get your hopes up. During an interview with Game Informer, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma was asked about the possibility and says Tears of the Kingdom has already exhausted all of the possibilities in this particular world.

"Well that would be a sequel to a sequel, which is getting a little bit wild when you think about it! But as I've mentioned previously, with Tears of the Kingdom, we were seeking to build on top of the world we created with Breath of the Wild and really exhaust the possibilities of what we could put into that world. I think it is – to use a bit of a term – an apotheosis, or the final form of that version of The Legend of Zelda. In that regard, I don't think that we'll be making a direct sequel to a world such as that that we've created."

Just months ago, Aonuma also mentioned how there were likely "no plans" for Tears of the Kingdom DLC. At the time he mentioned how he felt like the team had already achieved everything it could.