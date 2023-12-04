Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Balloon Studios is finally opening the doors to Botany Manor on Switch next year. Revealed back in 2022, publisher Whitehorn Games has given us a release window for when we can visit retired botanist Arabella Green's home — Spring 2024.

Botany Manor is a relaxing puzzle-exploration game where you'll get to explore an old, dusty manor in the 19th century, which is full of unusual plants and objects. You'll need to tidy, inspect, and arrange things to your liking to solve many puzzles while also finding out about Arabella's life.

The game will come with a range of accessibility features for all platforms. Puzzles won't have time limits and you'll be able to sprint both by holding or toggling. And you' can adjust the camera or inspection sensitivity too. Developer Balloon Studios will be announcing more features as the Spring 2024 release window approaches, so keep an eye out.

In the meantime, here are a handful of features to prepare you for your green finger experience next year.

Key Features of Botany Manor include: - Explore the peaceful grounds and many calming rooms of the beautifully rendered, historically accurate 19th-century manor. - Pick up, flip, turn, and rotate the many items found around the estate to piece together the clues to solve each plant-based puzzle. - Learn about Arabella’s life, career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century as you explore. - Fall in love with the calming soundtrack that perfectly compliments the environment and flowers you bring to full bloom.

Will you be entering Botany Manor next Spring? Trim down in the comments and let us know.