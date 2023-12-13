To celebrate the holidays, Nintendo has released some new themed items on the My Nintendo Store in North America.

First up we've got a special Nintendo-themed desktop calendar featuring some characters and scenes from various Switch exclusives like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This item will set you back 400 Platinum Points.

"Celebrate 2024 all year long with this colorful desktop calendar. Each month features some of our favorite characters from Nintendo Switch games, including Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder and Princess Peach™: Showtime!"

And along with this is the Super Mario Holiday Ornament - adding a "dash of fun" to your Christmas tree and other decorations. This item is valued at 500 Platinum Points.

"Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom friends adorn this full-color aluminum ornament, reminding you of your favorite video games and helping to make the season happy and bright."

What do you think of the latest My Nintendo items? Let us know in the comments.