It's been a long time since we've heard anything about the Kingdom Come: Deliverance port on Nintendo Switch. But today, in a surprise announcement, publisher Plaion has shared an update with us: the port of the 2018 title will be coming to the Switch in early 2024. At last!
The Switch port is being worked on by Saber Interactive, the same team that helped bring The Witcher III: Wild Hunt to the hybrid console, which inspires some faith. But when the game originally launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2018, there were some criticisms about performance and bugs — whether those have been fixed and will be absent from the Switch version remains to be seen.
The Switch version will be available both physically and digitally, and under the title of Kingdom Come: Deliverance The Royal Edition, it will also include all DLC released for the 2018 medieval action RPG. That means Treasures of the Past, From the Ashes, The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, Band of Bastards, and A Woman's Lot will be ready to play day one on Switch.
The game takes place during the rule of King Wenceslaus IV in 1403. You play as Henry, the son of a blacksmith who is forced into action after the war in Bohemia reaches his home. Kingdom Come: Deliverance prides itself on realism: There's one-on-one combat, a need to clean your clothes, get hungover, and eat too much or too little. Sounds... very familiar.
We don't have a trailer to go on yet, but we do have a handful of screenshots and a rundown of some features courtesy of Plaion and developer Warhorse Studios:
Features Fit for a Portable Kingdom:
- Massive Realistic Open World: Explore medieval Bohemia and immerse yourself in its majestic castles, vast fields and lush forests.
- Non-Linear Story: Solve quests in multiple ways, facing the consequences of your decisions.
- Challenging Combat: Engage in thrilling and merciless battles using distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos.
- Character Development: Improve skills, earn perks, and forge/upgrade your equipment.
- Dynamic World: Your actions influence reactions, from fighting and stealing to seducing, threatening, persuading, or bribing. The choice is yours.
- Historical Accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.
Anyway, we're glad to see the port is still alive and well after a period of silence. And the game got largely positive reviews when it launched five years ago; our friends at Push Square seemed to like it, despite its faults, and awarded it a 7/10 in their review.
Are you looking forward to Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Switch? Have you played the game on another platform already? Arms ready in the comments.
Comments 12
I'll admit I was VERY surprised when the company made the announcement on Facebook!
I honestly thought the port was long dead and gone
This is probably the last big port that I want on Switch. Fingers crossed that everything will be fine!
Hopefully this’ll end up as one of the greats and not like Arkham Knight.
@Kekshook I was thinking the same. Batman needs significant patching and I am hoping KC doesn't. It's being ported by Sabyr who does an excellent job on Ports. If they put everything on the Cartridge again, I will definetly be picking it up. It's a very underrated game.
Sweet. I had given up on this port ever coming to fruition.
After the Arkham release, I'm really just hoping they hold off until the next Switch iteration, or that the next Switch iteration is announced before then and it's just released there.
These games deserve better than "it's technically playable."
Please don't come for me, I love my Switch and tuck it into bed every night.
@Xbox_Dashboard Exactly, looking at who is porting this game I think that we'll get both: a good port and a full game on a cartridge.
Wow! That's some good news, I think. However, earlier, Saber Interactive's port of the Evil Dead game was cancelled, so... That thing bothers me.
@xDeckardx «I honestly thought the port was long dead and gone»
Look at the Genshin Impact and Home Sweet Home ports, lol. Though, it seems like Home Sweet Home's developers/publishers never officially announced Switch port by themselves...
I had hoped this was still happening after not hearing anything for so long. Saber has a solid track record on the Switch so I have a good feeling that this port will be top notch. If everything comes together, I will grab a copy asap.
@Astral-Grain I agree, I think ports should start slowing down now as the new hardware is being targeted. I was very disappointed with Arkham knight, they shouldn’t have even attempted that by the way it came out, got to feel sorry for the devs having to have a go at porting that.
Took me around 30 minutes to ask for refund on Steam, so somehow I doubt I will acquire Switch port.
