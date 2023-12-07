It's been a long time since we've heard anything about the Kingdom Come: Deliverance port on Nintendo Switch. But today, in a surprise announcement, publisher Plaion has shared an update with us: the port of the 2018 title will be coming to the Switch in early 2024. At last!

The Switch port is being worked on by Saber Interactive, the same team that helped bring The Witcher III: Wild Hunt to the hybrid console, which inspires some faith. But when the game originally launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2018, there were some criticisms about performance and bugs — whether those have been fixed and will be absent from the Switch version remains to be seen.

The Switch version will be available both physically and digitally, and under the title of Kingdom Come: Deliverance The Royal Edition, it will also include all DLC released for the 2018 medieval action RPG. That means Treasures of the Past, From the Ashes, The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, Band of Bastards, and A Woman's Lot will be ready to play day one on Switch.



In collaboration with Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch in the early 2024! ⚔️In collaboration with @SaberGames , we are bringing Henry's thrilling journey to the palm of your hand very soon. pic.twitter.com/TSXcjcYYSk December 7, 2023

The game takes place during the rule of King Wenceslaus IV in 1403. You play as Henry, the son of a blacksmith who is forced into action after the war in Bohemia reaches his home. Kingdom Come: Deliverance prides itself on realism: There's one-on-one combat, a need to clean your clothes, get hungover, and eat too much or too little. Sounds... very familiar.

We don't have a trailer to go on yet, but we do have a handful of screenshots and a rundown of some features courtesy of Plaion and developer Warhorse Studios:

Features Fit for a Portable Kingdom: - Massive Realistic Open World: Explore medieval Bohemia and immerse yourself in its majestic castles, vast fields and lush forests.

- Non-Linear Story: Solve quests in multiple ways, facing the consequences of your decisions.

- Challenging Combat: Engage in thrilling and merciless battles using distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos.

- Character Development: Improve skills, earn perks, and forge/upgrade your equipment.

- Dynamic World: Your actions influence reactions, from fighting and stealing to seducing, threatening, persuading, or bribing. The choice is yours.

- Historical Accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.

Anyway, we're glad to see the port is still alive and well after a period of silence. And the game got largely positive reviews when it launched five years ago; our friends at Push Square seemed to like it, despite its faults, and awarded it a 7/10 in their review.

Are you looking forward to Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Switch? Have you played the game on another platform already? Arms ready in the comments.