We're so close to The Game Awards now and although the show's creator and host Geoff Keighley is an incredibly busy man, he's taken time out of his action-packed schedule to share one last update on how everything is going.

In his latest video (shared via X), he can be seen standing on the actual set of this year's Game Awards. He says it's going to be a "very special show" that will be streamed across all platforms including YouTube and Twitch. You'll also be able to tune in here on Nintendo Life.

Geoff goes on to mention how a lot of the games haven't been teased just yet, mostly because there are a lot of completely "brand new things" to reveal, and his team hopes there are not many leaks so they can surprise viewers.

"Trust me, we have some great stuff, and we've got lots of world premieres, we've got lots of announcements, we've got some incredible music performances... of course, we've got other surprises on the music front, we've got some amazing presenters that will be joining us, we've got surprises there, too. I think it's going to be a fun night to celebrate our love of video games."

Geoff also issued a reminder about voting, asking fans to vote in the remaining hours while they still can. To participate in this process, you'll need to sign in on the official Game Awards website.

"Of course, the awards are a big part of the show and you should vote today because voting closes at 6 PM Pacific, so you have around 6 hours to get all your votes in for all our main categories, and also the Players Voice Award is 100% fan-voted award, five nominees in that category, please go vote for that as well, we'll announce the winner tomorrow in that category."

On the Nintendo front, there are several games up for nomination including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Switch. You can learn about where and when to watch The Game Awards in our full guide.