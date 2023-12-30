LEGO will be releasing Bowser's Muscle Car Expansion Set on 1st January 2024 for the price of $29.99.

It's the latest addition to the successful Super Mario line and appears to be based on the same car featured in Super Mario 3D World. Here's a bit about it, courtesy of the LEGO website:

Drive and role-play with Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set (71431). This LEGO® Super Mario™ collectible toy car for ages 8 and up has lots of playful features including a lever that makes the hood ornament move or trigger other tricks. The set also includes a brick-built figure of Super Mario™ character Bowser with an Action Tag.

For interactive play, add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure from a LEGO Super Mario Starter Course (71360, 71387 or 71403 – each sold separately). Place one of these interactive figures in the driver’s seat for beeping-horn, running-engine and squealing-tire sound effects and to earn digital coins.

A fun gift for gamers, this Bowser LEGO set is complemented by the LEGO Super Mario app. Download the app for building instructions, creative play ideas and a safe forum for children to share their creations with fellow fans.

What do you think of this latest Super Mario expansion set from LEGO? Tell us in the comments.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.