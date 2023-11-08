Hot on the heels of the Halloween event, Splatoon 3's next Splatfest has been announced for just a couple of week's time, with the upcoming three-team battle heading to the Splatlands from 18th-19th November.

This next one will be mixing up the format a little as we see the return of regional themes. Yes, the Splatfest question and the optional teams will vary depending on your region, so pay attention now to see what's on the table for you.

In Europe, the question this time is "What's your go-to greeting?" with Team Handshake, Fist Bump and Hug all up for grabs.





Select a superlative salutation in this Greetings Inklings and Octolings!Select a superlative salutation in this #Splatoon3 Splatfest, starting Saturday 18/11! pic.twitter.com/K7NfuG7VdF November 8, 2023

Those who are splatting in Japan have a different theme altogether and will instead be battling over "What do you call this?" (at least, that's the way that Twitter's built-in translate tool puts it). The teams on offer for this sweet treat-based contest (again, via translate) are Kaiten-yaki, Oban-yaki, Imagawa-yaki.



日本のお題は「コレなんて呼ぶ？ 回転焼き vs 大判焼き vs 今川焼き」。

期間は、11月18日(土)午前9時～20日(月)午前9時の48時間だ。

ほかの名前で呼んでいるよという方も、親しみを感じる勢力に投票のうえご参加いただければ幸いだ。 第11回フェスが、地域によって異なるお題で開催されるぞ！日本のお題は「コレなんて呼ぶ？ 回転焼き vs 大判焼き vs 今川焼き」。期間は、11月18日(土)午前9時～20日(月)午前9時の48時間だ。ほかの名前で呼んでいるよという方も、親しみを感じる勢力に投票のうえご参加いただければ幸いだ。 pic.twitter.com/4mb8M4PW1E November 8, 2023

We are yet to see which theme North America and Australia will receive, whether it will be in line with Europe/Japan's or something completely new. Worry not, we'll be keeping an eye out and will be sure to update this article as soon as we find out.

For all of the information on the upcoming Splatfest and those which have come before it, be sure to check out our guide below.