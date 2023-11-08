Hot on the heels of the Halloween event, Splatoon 3's next Splatfest has been announced for just a couple of week's time, with the upcoming three-team battle heading to the Splatlands from 18th-19th November.
This next one will be mixing up the format a little as we see the return of regional themes. Yes, the Splatfest question and the optional teams will vary depending on your region, so pay attention now to see what's on the table for you.
In Europe, the question this time is "What's your go-to greeting?" with Team Handshake, Fist Bump and Hug all up for grabs.
Those who are splatting in Japan have a different theme altogether and will instead be battling over "What do you call this?" (at least, that's the way that Twitter's built-in translate tool puts it). The teams on offer for this sweet treat-based contest (again, via translate) are Kaiten-yaki, Oban-yaki, Imagawa-yaki.
We are yet to see which theme North America and Australia will receive, whether it will be in line with Europe/Japan's or something completely new. Worry not, we'll be keeping an eye out and will be sure to update this article as soon as we find out.
For all of the information on the upcoming Splatfest and those which have come before it, be sure to check out our guide below.