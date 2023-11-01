But what did the other critics have to say? Below, we have assembled the critical consensus from across a range of outlets so you can try to gauge whether this is one to splash out on.

Let's kick things off with Game Informer. The outlet provided a similarly positive score of 8.25/10, noting the game's party mode as a particularly strong point.

The irreverent humor fans have come to expect is in full effect with Move It, as is the creativity.

IGN, who granted Wario's latest a 7/10, praised the game's goofiness but felt that it quickly grows repetitive.

WarioWare: Move It! is another amusing entry in one of the goofiest series Nintendo has, with wonderfully original multiplayer modes saving the day after the microgame playlist quickly starts to feel tedious

While not offering a formal score, Polygon's review of WarioWare: Move It! reads similarly positive — noting the strength of the range of microgames despite being slightly frustrated with them at times.

if you need a new multiplayer game for friends and family who aren’t hardcore gamers, WarioWare: Move It! is a delightful way to introduce more people to the magic of Wario.

Dropping ever so slightly, Eurogamer scored the game a 3/5, writing that the title is let down by the Switch's motion controls.

this time around, all the microgames require motion controls - and this is something I ultimately found to be more of a burden than a blessing.

Finally, VGC followed suit with a 3/5 review, stating that there is a good time to be had with the game but it was also somewhat let down by the controls.

Move It's motion controls introduce inaccuracies that are frequent enough to dampen the experience, turning what should be a brilliant game into merely a good one.

Are you still planning on picking up WarioWare: Move It? WAAAlk down to the comments and let us know.