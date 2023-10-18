Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being revealed back in the hazy days of this summer, Atari has today announced that the deluxe edition of the rollercoaster park management sim, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, will be speeding its way onto Switch digitally on 1st November and physically just two days later on 3rd November.

There's a brand-new trailer for the upcoming deluxe package that you can check out above which showcases some of the 80 new rides and attractions that developers Graphite Lab and Nvizzio Creations have added to this one. Alongside these newbies, the game also sees a fresh interface and performance optimisations so that park building should run smoother than ever before (we hope).

For a closer look at some of the game's features and a peek at a handful of screenshots, check out the following from Atari.

- Three gameplay modes for variety and replayability: Sandbox, Adventure, and Scenarios

- Casual, approachable gameplay and simplified mechanics make it a treat for coaster fans of all ages

- Over 80 new rides and attractions brings the total to 200

- Build coasters that twist, turn, swoop and swirl with the easy-to-use coaster builder

- Customize terrain with four separate environments including Alpine Mountains, Desert Canyons, Jungle Tropics, and Lunar Moonscape

- Ultra-detailed landscaping options to design pathways, and flowerbeds, and add bushes, trees, foliage, and exciting water features throughout your park

- Unleash your inner artists with a robust color wheel to paint rides, coasters, shops, and restaurants, to make them stand out or color-coordinate your park

There are just a few weeks to go now before this one loops back onto Switch at the start of November. Be sure to check out the game's official website for more information. For a reminder of what we thought of 2018's non-deluxe Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures, you can find our review below.