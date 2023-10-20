For now, let's check out what's been fixed.
Fixes in Ver 1.0.4 (Live as of 10.19.23)
- Nerfed prices of later game craft benches and tools
- Nerfed prices of Night Market items
- Fish booth at the market was selling old crab item
- Tweaked some (inaccurate) papercraft base costs
- Tweaked NPC bartering rates (used to have a low rate of purchasing higher tier items)
- Extended BlackScreen/Loading UIs to ensure they cover the entire screen
- Fixed the Dock quest to properly end if the Cat Counter is at 0
- Fixed HQFl2 fly-in camera, main camera, lockers, vents, restarts
- Removed the old Crab (bugged) inventory item from the game
- Fixed a <tag> showing up in dialogue
- Added visible note to empty bottle icon
- If a player accidentally loses the Tool Belt (key item) another one will appear where the previous one was found
- Fixed an issue with the Bean/GardenPlot quest starting over again
- Fixed Journal entry to Sugihara looking for 5 Machine Parts, not 4
- Fixed missing transparency on deco items in the General Store
- Fixed a bug where an NPC that’s supposed to be missing is still showing up in the Night Market
- Fixed colliders in the Village
- Increased chances of Beetle Brand Ramen showing up in the General Store
- Fixed the stuck bottle in The Gardens (you can now take it)
- Bobo’s Mom won’t mention Art Craftbench if it’s not actually for sale
- Added Inventory category for Fish (Fish/Squeezed Fish)
- Inventory Auto-sorts to not leave blank spaces with hidden items below the scroll
- Fish Museum now only accepts the proper crab item (Old donated crabs will still be honored)
- Ruby now spawns mostly around the Village, fixed her key item RNG, and now offers two different items per day: one in the Day, and one in the evening
- Fixed Rio’s relationship randomly resetting
- Added player switch tip to Beach quest intro
- Fixed Rockin Rolls not being donatable to Market Food Museum
- Fixed the issue of a minigame window that sometimes gets stuck on the screen at the end of the Metal Rock mining minigame
- Fixed a certain NPC not appearing in Village after that NPC was discovered safe
- Removed bush decorations that were crowding the front of the Food Museum entrance
- Re-ordered “Display items” (new default) and “Call customers” buttons in Market bartering to avoid accidentally button mashing to call customers too early
- A memento now appears in Mineko’s room upon completion of the main story
- Fixed Market Bus cutscene interrupting end game cutscene if completed on a Saturday
- Digging minigame now rewards 2-5 Clay/Sand per successful hit
- Fixed resource booth showing up before Cliffside cleared
- Properly unload Reward UI on digging minigame ends
- Fixed Rockin Rolls not being donatable to the Market Food Museum
- Fixed Nikko Follower mentioning the wrong season during cutscene
- Typo fixes
- Balance: Lowered Energy cost of Mining, Axe, and Hairball picking
- Bug: NPC Gifting now accepts a combination of regular and perfect versions of crafts if the player has a combination that would make the yield. It will prioritize taking regular versions first
- Bug: Fixed Granny’s house upgrades not showing up
- Bug: Fixed an annoying bug where hotspots (magnifying glass interactions) would sometimes stop working for a second or two immediately after closing the Inventory menu
- Useless cabinet in the room now acts as a Fav Item Display storage box
- Bug: Planter Boxes are now properly categorized in the Crafting tab of the Inventory
- Bug: Fixed a specific NPC missing from the Village when they were supposed to be un-missing
- Bug: Gem Museum now accepts Sparkly Rock
- Fix for Octogame Freezing
