Raw Fury has revealed that summer is definitely not over, as Kingdom Eighties: Summer of Greed is launching on the Switch eShop on 16th October 2023.

The popular micro-strategy series has shifted away from the medieval landscapes of previous titles and swapped it for the hazy summer of the 1980s. Stuffed full of references to your favourite movies from the era, this newest entry sees you saving your neighbourhood from a strange alien-like race.

The Steam version launched back in June and has received positive reviews from critics, though Kingdom fans should not that this game is reportedly a bit easier than what they're previously used to.

Here's a rundown of what to expect from the game:

A stylish new spin on the hit Kingdom franchise, Kingdom Eighties is an epic adventure of micro-strategy and base-building wrapped in the neon-retro vibes of the ‘80s. As the Leader, a young camp counselor, you’ll team up with new friends like the Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz to protect the town of Monarch from the relentless attacks of the mysterious Greed. Recruit neighborhood kids and assign them roles like soldiers and builders, use coins to build and expand your kingdom, and fortify it by raising walls and defensive turrets. But be ready – when night falls, the Greed will attack without mercy. Explore your town, unlock new mounts, discover powerful weapons and tech upgrades, and manage your resources wisely to survive.

Key Features

- Step into the Kingdom Franchise: Kingdom Eighties builds on the series’ well-known world and mechanics with a new experience perfect for newcomers to learn the ropes and fall in love with the franchise.

- Befriend Your Trusty Companions: Join forces with three supporting characters who will lend you their aid on your journey: the Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz. Each has different abilities you can combine to progress through the game.

- Hit the Streets in Style: Explore new urban locations never before seen in a Kingdom game. Find fresh wheels at the skateboard park, visit the shops on Main Street, and free the New Lands Mall from the Greed.

- Live for the Summer: Kingdom's iconic, handcrafted, pixel-art magic is back with a distinctively ‘80s neon feel. Vibe to an original synthwave soundtrack from Andreas Hald, and travel back to the wonder days of bike rides and summer camp, when anything seemed possible!

- Brand-New ‘Survival Mixtapes’ Mode: Press play on the mixtape in the pause menu and get ready for heart-pounding survival gameplay. Try your luck beating endless waves of Greed to earn yourself a crown - how many days will you last?

That's another one to add to the jam-packed release slate of October, then! Kingdom Eighties: Summer of Greed will be available on 16th October.

Will you be making time for this one? Let us know in the comments.