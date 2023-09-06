Believe it or not, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does have an ending. It might be a 200-hour sprawling epic where you support Addison over 80 times or dig into every single nook and cranny of Hyrule, but there is a main story — and its ending is a doozy.

We're still thinking about it nearly four months after the game came out, and now is the time when we unleash all of those feelings — good and bad — unto the world.

Well, that's what Alex, Zion, and Felix decided to do anyone. Our lovely trio over on YouTube managed to get together in person to discuss the final moments of Link's incredible adventure. From the final boss to the game's surprising reveals, nothing is going untouched here.

It should go without saying, but this video contains huge spoilers for Tears of the Kingdom, so if you haven't beaten the game — do not click on it. Unless you don't mind being spoiled. But where's the fun in that?

