Following the arrival of LEGO 2K Drive on the Switch earlier this year, 2K Games has now rolled out a free demo on the Switch eShop in the US and UK.

According to Nintendo's socials, players will be able to cruise around Turbo Acres - the introductory biome of Bricklandia.

When LEGO 2K Drive launched on the Switch earlier this year, we called it a fun and colourful racer but didn't feel this version was quite as good in terms of optimisation. If you are curious to see what it's like yourself though, you can now give it a go!

"The foundations of a really great arcade racer are here, but poor optimisation in this Switch version and certain design decisions mean it's unlikely to overtake the competition."

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.