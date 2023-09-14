Square Enix has dropped a surprise demo for Star Ocean The Second Story R on Switch, and other consoles, today.
No, you didn't miss a Nintendo Direct announcement — the publisher shared the news on social media shortly after the showcase instead of during. You know, where the PS1 remake was announced back in June 2023? Oh well.
Regardless of how the announcement was made, a free demo to check out the opening section of the game — which also allows you to carry your save data over — is nothing to sneeze at. And almost two months before the game is due out, too.
If a demo wasn't enough, then Square also shared an eight-minute gameplay trailer for Star Ocean The Second Story R at the same time too. And it doesn't just focus on combat, either. Exploration, battles, fishing, the Bonus Gauge, and tons more are covered in this lengthy overview, preparing you to revisit this cult classic on 2nd November.
Check out the gameplay trailer below, and then snap up the demo over on the eShop in North America or Europe.
Are you excited about Star Ocean The Second Story R on Switch? Head down to the comments and let us know and lightspeed!
GOD YES I NEED THIS!!!
Downloading it now!
As expected as it is at this point since it's by Square Enix, still love to see this game getting a demo and especially one that allows you to transfer your save!
Oh HECK YEAH! Let’s go!
man its been a long long time since i last played Star Ocean Second Evolution for my PSP like 18 years ago pretty much.
thankfully i still have Star Ocean First Departure for my PSP which I can play any time whenever i want anyway
Noice. Gotta download!
It was part of the Japanese Direct
Awesome sauce news...
There's a demo out for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince too.
This should've been a part of the direct omg. I'm definitely giving it a try
Was hoping there might be a demo. Downloading now
I've played the original, already know it's gonna be worth it.
Though apparently Dragon Quest Monsters also got a demo, that one I'm not so sure on so I'll prolly be checking that one out.
A demo to the most appreciated game in the series? I will download this for sure as I plan to have the full fat game eventually anyway.
@Expa0
for me im mainly curious to see how it holds up on switch since im already sold on the game itself.
Star ocean 2 was definitely my favourite one of them (though haven't tried divine force yet, i hear its a good one though) and it does seem like there's some nice additions to it.
This game!!!!! Is soo amazing.
