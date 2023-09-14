Square Enix has dropped a surprise demo for Star Ocean The Second Story R on Switch, and other consoles, today.

No, you didn't miss a Nintendo Direct announcement — the publisher shared the news on social media shortly after the showcase instead of during. You know, where the PS1 remake was announced back in June 2023? Oh well.

Regardless of how the announcement was made, a free demo to check out the opening section of the game — which also allows you to carry your save data over — is nothing to sneeze at. And almost two months before the game is due out, too.

If a demo wasn't enough, then Square also shared an eight-minute gameplay trailer for Star Ocean The Second Story R at the same time too. And it doesn't just focus on combat, either. Exploration, battles, fishing, the Bonus Gauge, and tons more are covered in this lengthy overview, preparing you to revisit this cult classic on 2nd November.

Check out the gameplay trailer below, and then snap up the demo over on the eShop in North America or Europe.

Are you excited about Star Ocean The Second Story R on Switch? Head down to the comments and let us know and lightspeed!