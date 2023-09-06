It's fair to say that we are all ready for Hollow Knight: Silksong now, right? After being pushed from the first half of 2023 back in May, the thumb-twiddling wait for the hotly anticipated sequel has reached new heights, though at least it seems that some fans are using the time productively (thanks, The Gamer).

One player by the name of Poly-Knight recently took to the r/HollowKnight Reddit forum to share their incredible project: converting the game's Mantis Lords boss battle into 3D. Now, we adore Hollow Knight's 2D visuals and wouldn't want to have seen Team Cherry do it any other way, but as an exercise in improving game development skills, Poly Knight's build really is impressive.

The project took around two months to complete, with Poly Knight building all of the assets by hand. Compiling it all together in Unreal Engine with the addition of some official music and menu options, the finished build might not be quite as frantic as our first experience with the Mantis Lords (at least, not as frantic as that battle felt), but everything else is just about spot on.

Poly Knight has said that the aim of the project was to help improve their game development skills — and what a way to learn! We're getting some serious Death's Door vibes from those 3D models and while we can't imagine all of Hallownest imagined in such a way, we wouldn't mind seeing another boss battle or two get the extra dimension treatment.

You can find a video showing Poly Knight's full process below.

Be sure to check out Poly Knight's YouTube channel, to see the designer's previous project to remake Undertale as a 3D game.

Now, back into Hallownest we go as the wait for Silksong continues...

Would you like to see a fully 3D take on Hollow Knight? Let us know in the comments.