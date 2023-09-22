Over at the Tokyo Game Show this week, Japanese hardware firm Tassei Denki has been showing off some hardware prototypes that could potentially give us a glimpse into the near future. One of these is of particular interest to us and appears to be a new concept for the Nintendo 3DS.

The two units on display are powered by Ryzen and are presumably emulating 3DS titles for the purposes of the demonstration. They both boast 6-inch screens with a 1080p AMOLED display and are capable of running games at 90Hz.

Here's a rough Google translation of Tassei Denki's display:

"Recently, the popularity of mobile devices for gaming has increased, and while there are many similar shapes, in the near future, what shape do you think it will develop into? While imagining what the future holds for playing retro and modern games on the go, this concept was born. "Features include a refresh rate of 90Hz, you can play the classic Nintendo 3DS on the AMOLED dual screen (6 inch) with 2400 x 1080 pixels and 600 nits brightness. Demonstration of <RED> and <BLUE> where you can enjoy PC games with the powerful Ryzen”S. It has been prepared for the purpose of this application."

Naturally, these units aren't endorsed or sponsored by Nintendo in any capacity, and even Tassei Denki notes on Twitter/X that "The prototypes on display at TGS are for the purpose of showing our technological capabilities".

Still, it's nice to see that there are companies out there thinking about this sort of thing, even if this particular concept never comes to pass (and we're not completely enamored with the console design itself, to be honest).

Our friends over at Time Extension have also highlighted another showing from Tassei Denki in the form of a Sega Saturn Mini that utilises FPGA technology.

What do you make of this 3DS concept? Do you think we'll start to see third-party 3DS consoles released in the coming years? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.