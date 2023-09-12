Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Pokémon Company has announced a rather unusual — but intriguing — collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

The collaboration with the world-famous museum kicks off on 28th September, but other than a rather adorable teaser, we know nothing about what to expect from this merging of the art world and Pokémon world.

Still, that trailer is quite lovely, featuring Eevee and Pikachu running through a field of sunflowers, with the sky being transformed into a Van Gogh-style painted sky, and the sunflowers turning into Sunfloras.

We'll let you know when we know more about this collaboration, but if you're in Amsterdam after 28th September and love Pokémon, you'll definitely want to check this out. Perhaps we'll get a gallery of Pokémon-style interpretations of the post-impressionist's paintings?

Don't forget that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's first piece of DLC — The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Teal Mask is out tomorrow, 13th September. You'll be venturing off to Kitakami on a school trip, a land steeped in tradition.