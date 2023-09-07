Soedesco is adding to the horrors of Halloween on Switch as it's announced a 27th October release date for Superlumen's Lovecraftian point-and-click Desolatium.
Originally announced back in June 2023, Desolatium is a surreal, psychological graphic adventure where you'll come face-to-face with many of Lovecraft's iconic creatures — many of which "defy conventional description".
Desolatium has already been highly praised for its innovative structure and sound design, so don't go in expecting this to be your typical Lovecraftian horror experience. For more on the game, watch the release date trailer up top and check out some details from publisher Soedesco:
Based on the work of H.P. Lovecraft
As many horror fans know, H.P. Lovecraft is the famed author who pioneered cosmic horror, exploring humanity's vulnerability against ancient malevolent forces. His eerie, psychological tales are embedded in DESOLATIUM, as you encounter otherworldly beings, mysterious cults, and horrifying truths.
Discover otherworldly beings
These monstrous entities often defy conventional descriptions, combining alien features and unsettling forms. They are ancient and powerful beings exist beyond human understanding. These monsters embody a sense of insignificance and dread, showcasing humanity's vulnerability in the face of incomprehensible forces. Will you have what it takes to stop them?
An award-winning Graphic Adventure
Awarded the "Most Innovative Game" award by PlayStation and the "Best Sound" award by Gamepolis, DESOLATIUM is a never-before-seen horror experience that encapsulates the eerie dread that Lovecraft is known for, filled with exciting mysteries to solve.
Desolatium launches on Switch on 27th October, making it the perfect game to play this Halloween. Will you be checking this one out? Let us know in the comments.
Giving faces to unwanted things like feelings of insignificance and dread is in itself interesting as it is one of the coping mechanisms that humanity used for thousands of years.
It's easier to create an imaginary monster that you can fight instead of accepting that you dont understand something
In this sense, you can say that the embodiment of every bad thing, every deity in the depths of the ocean is a candid version of reality
Interesting visual design. Lovecraft by way of Andy Warhol.
im so over lovecraft, on multiple levels. next!
