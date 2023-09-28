The upcoming Hellboy video game from Upstream Arcade is being delayed by two weeks to ensure "that all players - longtime fans and newcomers to the Hellboy universe alike - receive the best experience possible", publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment has revealed today.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will now be launching on 18th October 2023, right in-between some of the month's biggest releases. The upcoming third-person beat 'em up with procedurally generated levels looks particularly striking thanks to its hand-drawn-style visuals that attempt to recreate the magic of creator Mike Mignola's art style. The late Lance Reddick plays the iconic Big Red who is sent to the realm of Wyrd after a Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.) goes missing.

The game was first announced a The Game Awards 2022 and is the first Hellboy game since 2008's poorly received Hellboy: The Science of Evil on PS3, Xbox 360, and PSP, though Big Red did make an appearance in Injustice 2 as a playable guest fighter.

While we need to wait an extra couple of weeks for the game to emerge on Switch and other platforms, we can at least have a look at some screens from the game to tide us over:

Hellboy Web of Wyrd launches on 18th October on the Switch eShop.