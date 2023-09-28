Developer Half Human Games has announced that its tower-defence RPG Dwerve will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch eShop on October 12th, 2023.

Boasting gorgeous pixel art visuals and inspired by the likes of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Orcs Must Die!, and Dungeon Defenders, Dwerve sees you take on the role of the titular hero, Dwerve, who must defend the ruined kingdom against hordes by utilising a multitude of turrets and traps.

The game promises a compelling story, engaging gameplay mechanics, and, judging from the trailer above, some intriguing supporting characters.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Tower-defense combat! Build turrets and traps to fend off swarms of monsters!

- Dungeon-crawling! Explore a ruined kingdom brimming with hidden secrets and puzzles!

- Upgrade your turrets and traps! Each has its own upgrade tree with 100+ upgrades in all!

- Fight epic boss battles! Use strategy, wit, and fast reflexes to outmaneuver massive monsters!

- Discover powerful artifacts! Dragonfire Boots, Lionheart Shield, Gurrakk's Hammer, and more!

- Embark on an adventure! Meet friends, travel throughout the mountain, stop the Witch-Queen!

You can check out Dwerve on the NA eShop page right now, where it will cost $19.99.

Does this one look interesting to you? Will you be adding it to your Switch collection? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.