Update [Wed 13th Sep, 2023 17:15 BST]: After being announced for Japan earlier this week, Sega has today confirmed that the Demon Slayer's upcoming party title, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!, will also receive a Western release in 2024.

The game will see you taking on the role of some familiar faces including Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira and moving around a board containing several nods to the popular anime and manga series. Much like Mario Party, there will be minigames a-plenty and the game offers up to four-player multiplayer either local or online.

Have a peek at the following screenshots for a closer look at the game, or head over to the official Demon Slayer website for more information.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! will receive both its Western and Japanese release in 2024.

Original article [Mon 11th Sep, 2023 15:30 BST]: The hugely popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer is going all Mario Party on us next year. Publisher Aniplex has announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!, a board game-style game, for Switch in 2024. Only a Japanese release is on the cards right now.

Despite the franchise's huge popularity, it only received its first video game adaptation in 2021 with the fighting game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, which came to Switch in 2022.

Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! looks to be a bit more amicable in the competitive department — depending on how you play Mario party-type games, anyway. Not many details have been revealed about the game just yet, but you can check out the announcement trailer up top or head on over to the official Demon Slayer website.

We had a good time with last year's fighting game, awarding it an 8/10 in our review for its lovely art style and compelling story — it's one Demon Slayer fans shouldn't miss, and we reckon this party game will be much the same. Hopefully we'll see a western release, too...