Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has inspired fans in all sorts of ways, and it's even promoting creativity beyond the land of Hyrule.

A model kit artist known as 'qshyj' on YouTube has recreated the popular 'hover bike' design in the latest Zelda game using a 3D printer and an airbrush. The end result is absolutely stunning and it's even got the Ultrahand's "sticky substance" connecting the Zonai devices.

This bike has become one of the top modes of transport across the land of Hyrule in the sequel because it is so easy to assemble. All you need is a steering stick and two fans, and you can say goodbye to your horse.

What do you think of the 3D printed version in the video above? Have you made much use of this design yourself, or did you create something else? Comment below.