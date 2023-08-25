Last week, the roguelike bullet hell indie hit Vampire Survivors made its debut on the Nintendo Switch.

It's available on the eShop for the very low price of $4.99/£3.99 and the DLC packs are also available for just a few dollars each. In addition to this, there's currently an introductory sale price, slashing 10% off.

It seems all of this has helped the game quickly rise to the top of the Switch eShop sales charts across multiple regions around the world including the US, UK and Japan. The game's development team has responded to this news via social media, thanking Switch owners for all the support:





We are blown away and crying appreciative, garlicy tears! 🧄🥹



If you've not already played this game, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review. We gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars, calling it a must-play: