The Nintendo Switch gets a lot of themed controllers, cases, and accessories — and a lot of them we love. But we want these Snoopy-themed controllers and cases right now.

Two new controllers and two cases are launching in Japan tomorrow, 10th August 2023, and are available from the official Japanese Snoopy website. The wireless controllers cost 6,490 yen (around GBP £35 / USD $45), with the pouches coming in at around 2,178 yen (around GBP £12 / USD $15).

All four items feature the iconic Peanuts character Snoopy along with a host of the pup's different friends, including — of course — Woodstock. One case even showcases some of the comic strips' panels.

The question is, are these coming out in the West? At the moment, it doesn't look like it, but as they say... "Keep looking up…that’s the secret of life. And the secret to getting a Nintendo Switch x Snoopy controller."

What do you think of these pouches and controllers? Will your existence be justified without one of these? Let us know in the comments.