The Nintendo Switch gets a lot of themed controllers, cases, and accessories — and a lot of them we love. But we want these Snoopy-themed controllers and cases right now.
Two new controllers and two cases are launching in Japan tomorrow, 10th August 2023, and are available from the official Japanese Snoopy website. The wireless controllers cost 6,490 yen (around GBP £35 / USD $45), with the pouches coming in at around 2,178 yen (around GBP £12 / USD $15).
All four items feature the iconic Peanuts character Snoopy along with a host of the pup's different friends, including — of course — Woodstock. One case even showcases some of the comic strips' panels.
The question is, are these coming out in the West? At the moment, it doesn't look like it, but as they say... "Keep looking up…that’s the secret of life. And the secret to getting a Nintendo Switch x Snoopy controller."
What do you think of these pouches and controllers? Will your existence be justified without one of these? Let us know in the comments.
[source snoopy.co.jp]
Comments 11
That case is tempting...
Wow, those really are adorable. My Peanuts-loving mother would approve. Now why not Garfield ones, too?
Snoopy will be in Smash. This basically confirms wave 3 DLC. Fingers crossed for a Woodstock Mii Fighter outfit.
Hmm....do switch controllers in Japan have an extra button?
EDIT: It is a "command" button than enables special functions when used in conjunction with other buttons.
Of course. Who doesn't love Snoopy? What's unjustified is that no one else is getting a chance to buy them.
Love the look of these! Might buy m when they show up in the west if there’s a game attached to it.
Imagine if they were Calvin & Hobbes themed...then I'd buy that instantly. Believe you, me.
Not that it would happen, mind you.
Love Peanuts. The movie they did of it was surprisingly brilliant as well, similar to the Paddington movie in how well they captured the spirit.
These would go along nicely with my Peanuts metallic box I use for my Switch games.
Peanuts has always been one of my favorite cartoons, would absolutely love if these came overseas. As long as the controller itself is relatively high quality by third party standards I'd totally use it. I'd definitely grab one of the travel cases at least.
@DanijoEX yeah, the creator doesn't license Calvin and Hobbes out for anything, which I definitely respect him for, but it does cause quite the merch dearth
