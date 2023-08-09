Update [Wed 9th Aug, 2023 03:15 BST]:

The Game Boy Color title Xtreme Sports was meant to be returning tomorrow, but WayForward has now revealed this upcoming Switch release has been slightly delayed. It's now launching next week on 15th August.

"Previously we announced the Switch version of Xtreme Sports would hit the eShop later this week, but it turns out that date was too XTREME! But don't worry, dudes and dudettes - this classic action-sports-RPG will arrive a week from today, on August 15!"

Original article [Thu 29th Jun, 2023 00:55 BST]:

As part of some anniversary celebrations, Shantae developer WayForward has announced it will be bringing the "classic action-sports-RPG" Xtreme Sports to the Switch eShop on 10th August.

Xtreme Sports originally made its debut on the Game Boy Color back in the year 2000 as a North American exclusive. It was eventually made available in PAL regions when it was re-released on the 3DS Virtual Console service in 2014.

"It's an XTREME anniversary: Xtreme Sports, featuring five XTREME events including surfing, skyboarding, and street luge, was released 23 years ago today on Game Boy Color! This classic action-sports-RPG will be arriving August 10 on Nintendo Switch!"

According to WayForward this is the original GBC game with a "few extras and enhancements" and will be a "stand-alone purchase". In Xtreme Sports, players compete in all sorts of extreme sports such as Skateboarding and Street Luge, and must try to set the best record.

There will also be a Limited Run Games physical release of Xtreme Sports. It's currently "in production" with the estimated shipping date listed as TBD.