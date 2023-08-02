Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Minecraft has collaborated with all sorts of franchises and series at this point, and now it's time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to make their debut in the latest DLC pack.

57Digital's "blocky celebration" of the 1987 cartoon allows players to take control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo and battle against Shredder and his evil Footclan across six iconic areas in New York.





Play as any of the four pic.twitter.com/oYAYTZpIbg Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in a new radical DLC.Play as any of the four @TMNT to take down gnarly enemies and save New York from Shredder. Don’t forget to head to the Dressing Room for a free Turtle t-shirt! https://t.co/z1TNrDBERI August 1, 2023

This DLC, which is available now, also comes packed with 16 themed character skins - with four based on the new TMNT movie: Mutant Mayhem. There are 14 TMNT character creator items also available in the Dressing Room.

Any interest in this latest content for Minecraft? Comment below.