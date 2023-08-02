Minecraft has collaborated with all sorts of franchises and series at this point, and now it's time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to make their debut in the latest DLC pack.
57Digital's "blocky celebration" of the 1987 cartoon allows players to take control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo and battle against Shredder and his evil Footclan across six iconic areas in New York.
This DLC, which is available now, also comes packed with 16 themed character skins - with four based on the new TMNT movie: Mutant Mayhem. There are 14 TMNT character creator items also available in the Dressing Room.
Any interest in this latest content for Minecraft? Comment below.
[source minecraft.net]
Comments 6
I hate it when Mojang calls it "DLC". Its not DLC its an in game purchase. DLC adds content to a game. This pack doesn't add things to the game, it adds things using already in-game features. (I am not hating on Minecraft, Mojang, or this pack, I love Minecraft, I just don't like the choice of word.)
Is Minecraft even playable on Switch? I keep getting different opinions on it.
@MysteryCupofJoe it’s alright for vanilla, but maybe not if you have tons of resource packs installed
Minecraft living the dream with paid initial game plus in-app purchases plus paid subscription services.
That said, I kind of love the older Mario Minecraft DLC. I'm not going to buy the TMNT pack personally, but I look forward to content creators doing crazy things with it.
@MysteryCupofJoe I find some of the controls a little unnatural to play on Switch, but it's alright and it's much better than it used to be.
Just got back from Mutant Mayhem… and I’d rather buy a ticket to see the movie the second time than get this.
@MysteryCupofJoe Its ok. Not the best version, but its playable and its Minecraft.
