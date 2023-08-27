Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following a physical announcement back in April, it's now been discovered Trip World DX for the Switch eShop will be arriving on 31st August.

If you missed the initial announcement, this is a remaster of the 8-bit Sunsoft Game Boy title that was originally released in Japan in 1992 and then in Europe in 1993. The original game has also previously been made available on the 3DS Virtual Console service.

This brand new color version of the "experience" platformer adds additional features like a museum mode, music player, "sleek new presentation", and art and has been developed and designed alongside the original game director Yuichi Ueda. It's priced at $19.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).

Here's some more information about Trip World DX along with some screenshots, courtesy of Nintendo's website:

Travel across four fantastic lands and Mount Dubious in Trip World DX! Our hero Yakopoo's adventure begins when the Maita flower, a symbol of world peace and happiness, is stolen, throwing Trip World into chaos!

Fly through the air, traverse over the land, and swim through the water, collecting special items to help you find the flower and restore Trip World.

Use Yakopoo's shapeshifting powers to save Trip World from darkness! Race across the ground as a ball. Grow a tail to hit enemies—or a flower to make your enemies friendly!