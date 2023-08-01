Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life sprouted back onto Switch earlier this summer, reintroducing us to the farm sim world that we first visited on the GameCube in 2003. Cashing in on this cross-generational appeal, publisher Marvelous Europe has released a new post-launch trailer for the game titled 'Precious Memories', and it's packed full of wholesome nostalgia.

The trailer shows just how long the farm sim series has been around (albeit, under a different name) as we watch a young gamer move from playing Harvest Moon on the SNES, through to handing on the latest Switch game to his child 25 years later. Whether you're a fan of the series or not, you must admit that's a cute sentiment.

We would be curious to know how a child that young managed to get on with A Wonderful Life on Switch — if there's one thing that has definitely been carried over from the original release, it's just how little is explained to you. That being said, we had a good time with the game when it came to Nintendo's latest back in June, granting it a 7/10. You can check out our full thoughts in the review below.