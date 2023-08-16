Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Jollypunch Games has today announced RoboDunk, an arcade basketball roguelite that will be slamming onto Switch on 25th September.

NBA Jam-style 2v2 basketball and randomised roguelite campaigns are not two genres that we initially would have put together, but RoboDunk seems to be doing just that. The game will see you taking to the court with a team of robots and challenging your opponents with the helping hand of explosive weapons and power-ups.

You can then dribble through the roguelite campaign and pick your own path between games, collecting upgrades and skill boosts as you go. The rules and teams appear to be always changing in this mode, so don't expect any fair calls from the ref.

For a closer look at some of the game's features and some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Roguelite Campaign

EVERY MATCH IS DIFFERENT: Choose your path among randomized matches with unique rewards, rules, traps and opponents.

TONS TO UNLOCK: Massive skill tree, robots to discover with their own upgrade tree.

GROW YOUR TEAM: Your bots level up, gain new skills and stat boosts after every victory.

COLLECT THE LORE: Piece together info on the Gods and why DUNK is the meaning of life.

SINGLE PLAYER AND FULL COOP: A friend can drop in/out whenever you want.



Satisfying Robosport

MASSIVE DUNKS: Charge a max power jump, leap from mid-field and press just at the right time to explode the hoop.

POWERFUL WEAPONS: Ram the enemy or shoot them with unique weapons, from classic lasers to falling pans and shock rings.

NEW MODS EACH ROUND: Choose temporary skills and upgrades that change the game at every round: double jumps, shocking passes, ammo multipliers and more.

STAGE HAZARDS: Avoid or exploit stage dangers like spiky rollers, tornados, jump pads and meteors.

LOCAL MULTIPLAYER for 1-4 people.

We don't know what exactly to make of a combination such as this one, but so long as the Jam-like 2v2 is entertaining then we can see this robot baller being some good fun when it comes to Switch next month.

Does RoboDunk look like it will be up your street? Slam your thoughts in the comments.