Last month, Xbox's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb announced he would be departing Microsoft and team Xbox after 20 years at the company.

In his parting message on social media to more than one million followers, the senior director of corporate communications mentioned how he needed to "take a step back and work on the next chapter" of his career. Now, in an update, that may or may not be related to this, the former face of Xbox revealed he recently made a trip to Nintendo.

While he's hashtagged it with "just visiting", some followers of the Major and Nintendo haven't been able to resist sharing their own thoughts about a possible match-up. On Larry's "guest" pass, it's noted how he visited the office yesterday on the 18th of August.

Considering he has called time at Microsoft, this may just be him saying one last goodbye to any partners at Nintendo's American branch. The two companies have maintained healthy relations for a long time now, and Nintendo's HQ is just over the road from Microsoft in Redmond, Washington.

In saying this, it could also mean something else... but it's probably best not to get too excited. Over the years, employees at both companies have been known to jump between the two industry giants. Nintendo and Microsoft have also worked together on releases such as Minecraft, Banjo-Kazooie, Steve and Alex in Smash Bros., and more recently games like GoldenEye 007 for the NSO service.

You can read more about Major Nelson's recent departure from Xbox on our sister site Pure Xbox. Do you think the Major is just making one last trip to Nintendo, or could he be up to something else? Give us your own thoughts in the comments below.