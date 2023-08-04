Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Retroware has announced that its "high octane, in-your-face" action-platformer Prison City will be making its way to the Switch shortly after its launch on Steam this month.

Inspired by classic NES titles like Mega Man, Power Blade, and Shatterhand, Prison City has been designed to specifically evoke memories of games from the early '90s, with lead developer 'Programancer' stating "It just made sense to have a game that's inspired by those Nintendo titles go on a Nintendo console".

Prison City also features a "pulse-pounding" soundtrack from Matthew Creamer (Retro City Rampage, Shakedown: Hawaii) along with a '90s-inspired rap song created by Professor Shyguy. As for the gameplay, while Prison City will strive for that '90s authenticity, it will also host a number of mechanics to bring it in line with modern standards.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, then be sure to also check out Retroware's 15-minute gameplay showcase.

Are you up for some retro platforming action? Will you be picking up Prison City? Let us know with a comment down below.