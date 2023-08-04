Publisher Retroware has announced that its "high octane, in-your-face" action-platformer Prison City will be making its way to the Switch shortly after its launch on Steam this month.
Inspired by classic NES titles like Mega Man, Power Blade, and Shatterhand, Prison City has been designed to specifically evoke memories of games from the early '90s, with lead developer 'Programancer' stating "It just made sense to have a game that's inspired by those Nintendo titles go on a Nintendo console".
Prison City also features a "pulse-pounding" soundtrack from Matthew Creamer (Retro City Rampage, Shakedown: Hawaii) along with a '90s-inspired rap song created by Professor Shyguy. As for the gameplay, while Prison City will strive for that '90s authenticity, it will also host a number of mechanics to bring it in line with modern standards.
If you want to see what all the fuss is about, then be sure to also check out Retroware's 15-minute gameplay showcase.
Are you up for some retro platforming action? Will you be picking up Prison City? Let us know with a comment down below.
[source youtube.com]
Comments 9
Oh, this looks good. Will keep an eye on this one.
I'm one of those who have never heard of this game before, looks pretty cool so I'm glad it's coming to Switch, will add it to my wishlist as soon as it's on Deku Deals!
Played the demo on Steam, and it's great.
One of the few, that really succeeds with nailing that old-school NES/SNES magic.
Um...SOLD! Physical edition?
Whoa, they're behind Iron Meat too?! That was the one on my radar before this!
@riderkicker Simply publishing.
Saw this in System Gamer Magazine a few months ago, it looks absolutely fantastic and is highly rated.
@YANDMAN Yeah, meant the publisher.
From one man living in a 90’s bubble to another: Hells yeah
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...