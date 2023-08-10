Last April, Nintendo announced it had acquired new land next to its Kyoto, Japan headquarters for a new development building.

In an update from Nikkei, it seems the building will no longer hit its completion goal date of 2027, with the building now expected to be completed by "2028 or later". The delay is tied to reported "expansion plans".

The original plan involved the construction of a 12-story building with a floor area of 38,000 square meters, but this has now changed, with the possibility of "more than 13 floors" to cater to a "long-term increase in development personnel" according to a translation.

Although this is a setback, Nintendo will likely be able to put more resources and people power into its game development and other projects with a bigger space than originally planned. The building will be known as 'Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2' when it is completed.