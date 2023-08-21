Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco has announced that Naruto X Baruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be launching on the Nintendo Switch later this year on November 17th, 2023.

The game will allow players to relive the adventures of Naruto and Sasuke as they take part in the most epic battles of Naruto's story. So far, a whopping 130 characters have been confirmed to show up in the game, with the latest being Boro, Delta and Koji Kashin.

Bandai Namco has also detailed which editions of the game will be available at launch:

- The Standard edition (base game)

- The Deluxe edition will add the Season Pass to the base game, which will contain 5 characters to be announced at a later date. This edition also includes the Season Pass Bonus (1x costume) and the Deluxe Bonus (1x costume)

- The Ultimate edition contains the same content as the Deluxe Edition, plus the Ultimate Bonus that contains 5x costumes and 2x accessories

- The Collector’s Edition includes the base game, a steelbook case, two exclusive figurines and a special reversible inlay

- The Premium Collector Edition, only available on the Bandai Namco Store, contains the base game, two figurines, a steelbook, a special reversible inlay, six collectible cards, one official scroll, the Season Pass, the Season Pass bonus, as well as the Deluxe and Ultimate Bonus

Will you be picking up the latest Naruto adventure on Switch? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.