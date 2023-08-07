With the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase happening tomorrow, lots of Pokémon fans are no doubt anticipating what announcements will be shared. However, Nintendo itself may have let slip one of the surprises.

According to a Thai-Japanese newsletter that has been sent out in the last 24 hours, Mewtwo will be coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in the form of a new Tera Raid Battle Event. This has been shared on Twitter by Alex Cardinal.

The Mewtwo will likely be a 7-Star Tera Raid, just as other non-Scarlet & Violet Pokémon have been. It will also have the Psychic Tera Type if the image in the advertisement is anything to go by.

This hasn't been confirmed yet, but we imagine in less than 24 hours we'll know for sure whether Mewtwo will be available to catch in-game.