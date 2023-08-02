All you fans of the pink puff might want to set aside some coin because PowerA later this week on 8th August is launching a brand new Kirby controller that looks like he's gobbled it up.

This PowerA Wireless Controller, designed for Nintendo Switch, will be available for $45 and comes with all the usual features of your standard PowerA controller. This includes wireless, advanced gaming buttons (including two mappable ones) and AA Battery powered. Unfortunately, it does not support HD rumble, IR camera, motion control or amiibo NFC.

Any interest in this Kirby-themed PowerA Switch controller? Comment below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.