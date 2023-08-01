Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Angry Demon Studio have released a new trailer for their upcoming hack 'n' slash title, Gori: Cuddly Carnage.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game currently doesn't have a firm release date in place, but judging from this latest footage, it definitely looks like one to keep a close eye on in the coming months. It looks utterly ridiculous and insanely fun in equal measure.

You play as a "murder-kitty" who must wipe out 'The Adorable Army'; a battalion of creepy toys and mutated unicorns intent on laying waste to everything on Earth that isn't "cute and cuddly". You'll be able to perform gnarly gymnastics aboard your "death-dealing hoverboard", unleashing deadly combos and glory kills that will instantly fill the screen with blood. Lovely.

Here's a peek at the key features:

- Fast-paced, third-person skate-and-slash carnage.

- A futuristic world tainted by the Adorable Army.

- Immersive (and very cute) environments.

- Adaptable music that reacts to your actions and playstyle.

- Intense destruction, brutal combat, and a whole world to smash to bits.

We'll have more information on a potential release date as soon as it's available.

Will you be picking up Gori: Cuddly Carnage? Hover on down to the comments below and let us know.