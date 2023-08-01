Publisher Wired Productions and developer Angry Demon Studio have released a new trailer for their upcoming hack 'n' slash title, Gori: Cuddly Carnage.
Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game currently doesn't have a firm release date in place, but judging from this latest footage, it definitely looks like one to keep a close eye on in the coming months. It looks utterly ridiculous and insanely fun in equal measure.
You play as a "murder-kitty" who must wipe out 'The Adorable Army'; a battalion of creepy toys and mutated unicorns intent on laying waste to everything on Earth that isn't "cute and cuddly". You'll be able to perform gnarly gymnastics aboard your "death-dealing hoverboard", unleashing deadly combos and glory kills that will instantly fill the screen with blood. Lovely.
Here's a peek at the key features:
- Fast-paced, third-person skate-and-slash carnage.
- A futuristic world tainted by the Adorable Army.
- Immersive (and very cute) environments.
- Adaptable music that reacts to your actions and playstyle.
- Intense destruction, brutal combat, and a whole world to smash to bits.
We'll have more information on a potential release date as soon as it's available.
Will you be picking up Gori: Cuddly Carnage? Hover on down to the comments below and let us know.
Comments 10
This ain't your mom's Blinx The Time Sweeper
Noo! Won't someone think of the unicorns!🦄
This looks like it has potential.
Kitty protag=win in my book.
There was a game on the Xbox Blinx the time sweeper. İ remember that game now.
The sequel to Stray is going in a wild new direction and I’m here for it.
My first thought was Blinx the Time Sweeper. Probably unintentional but that cat's putting out a Blinx vibe.
really cool art direction, its almost weird that the cat looks more realistically textured than the rest of the game
That looks pretty wild
This one got all my attention when they first showed it in a Nintendo Direct if I remember well.
Happy with this new trailer, will keep an eye for it, if it ever comes physical. Love hack 'n' slash and everything else I've seen so far.
I’m looking forward to this one. Tried the Steam demo and it’s good fun. Colourful, chaotic, and lots of mess.
My only gripe with it is that the inverted controls setting didn’t work in the demo. Hopefully that’s fixed by launch. I want to pick Gori up on release day, but I’ll be waiting to see if that’s addressed first.
That flat, emotionless cat face sure was a choice...
