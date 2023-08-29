Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Front Mission 2: Remake at last has a brand new release date. After originally being slated for a release this June, Forever Entertainment delayed the second remake in the series at the last minute. Now, the publisher has announced that the game will be blasting onto Switch on 5th October 2023 (via Gematsu).

Front Mission 2: Remake is exactly what it sounds like — a remake of the 1997 strategy RPG for the PlayStation. What makes this second remake more interesting than the first is that this entry has never been officially localised in English before, meaning this will be the first time many will be able to suit up in their wazner in the sequel.

A remake of Front Mission 1 launched last year on Switch, with a remake of Front Mission 3 due out sometime in the future.

Here's an overview of the game, which is being developed by Storm Trident:

FRONT MISSION 2 blends intense strategy with a deep and involved storyline. 12 years have passed since the second Huffman conflict. The impoverished People's Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline ever since the war ended. In June 2102, soldiers of the Alordesh Army rise up and, led by Ven Mackarge, declare independence from the O.C.U. (Oceania Cooperative Union).

Ash, an O.C.U. soldier, manages to survive the ensuing battle, but Alordesh is completely overrun by the Revolutionary Army. Ash and his surviving teammates infiltrate Alordesh's chaotic underground in an attempt to escape the country. However, they soon discover that there is a huge conspiracy behind the coup. In FRONT MISSION 2, the perspective switches between three characters: Ash, Lisa, and Thomas, creating a worldview that goes beyond a simple dichotomy between good and evil. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake preserves the mature story, strategic turn-based combat, and Wanzer customization options of the original. Enjoy the revitalized classic with updated visuals and new features and enhancements! - Support for many new languages

- New 'free camera' option to zoom in during gameplay and check out Wanzers in detail

- New coloring and camouflage options

- Modern in-game effects

- Renewed soundtrack

Will you be picking up Front Mission 2: Remake on Switch in October? Suit up in the comments.