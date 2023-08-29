Front Mission 2: Remake at last has a brand new release date. After originally being slated for a release this June, Forever Entertainment delayed the second remake in the series at the last minute. Now, the publisher has announced that the game will be blasting onto Switch on 5th October 2023 (via Gematsu).
Front Mission 2: Remake is exactly what it sounds like — a remake of the 1997 strategy RPG for the PlayStation. What makes this second remake more interesting than the first is that this entry has never been officially localised in English before, meaning this will be the first time many will be able to suit up in their wazner in the sequel.
A remake of Front Mission 1 launched last year on Switch, with a remake of Front Mission 3 due out sometime in the future.
Here's an overview of the game, which is being developed by Storm Trident:
FRONT MISSION 2 blends intense strategy with a deep and involved storyline.
12 years have passed since the second Huffman conflict. The impoverished People's Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline ever since the war ended. In June 2102, soldiers of the Alordesh Army rise up and, led by Ven Mackarge, declare independence from the O.C.U. (Oceania Cooperative Union).
Ash, an O.C.U. soldier, manages to survive the ensuing battle, but Alordesh is completely overrun by the Revolutionary Army. Ash and his surviving teammates infiltrate Alordesh's chaotic underground in an attempt to escape the country. However, they soon discover that there is a huge conspiracy behind the coup.
In FRONT MISSION 2, the perspective switches between three characters: Ash, Lisa, and Thomas, creating a worldview that goes beyond a simple dichotomy between good and evil.
FRONT MISSION 2: Remake preserves the mature story, strategic turn-based combat, and Wanzer customization options of the original. Enjoy the revitalized classic with updated visuals and new features and enhancements!
- Support for many new languages
- New 'free camera' option to zoom in during gameplay and check out Wanzers in detail
- New coloring and camouflage options
- Modern in-game effects
- Renewed soundtrack
Will you be picking up Front Mission 2: Remake on Switch in October? Suit up in the comments.
Haven't played the first one yet despite getting it at launch because the Limited Edition was significantly discounted so unless this one gets a similar discount I won't get it immediately.
I'll wait til all three games are released before I get the physical versions of those but for now digital is the way to go.
Sounds like the only changes to the game are to graphics and language options. I wonder if the mechanics of this sequel will hold up better than those of the first game did?
It does look outstanding this remake. I hope it will be handled in a similar manner as the first game; a fully polished physical release.
I really enjoyed Front Mission 1st, so I look forward to the physical release.
does this have a physical release as well?
darn, an rpg, i enjoy em but after the mecha list it's like not what i think of
Yeah, I played FM1 so I wanna play more.
