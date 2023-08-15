Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being announced for Switch back in June, publisher Graffiti Games and developer Team Ugly have today revealed that the spooky platformer Ugly will be coming to Switch on 14th September.

In Ugly you play as a troubled nobleman (is there any other kind?), whose past you will gradually unravel as you make your way through the series of levels, solving puzzles, navigating tricky obstacles and taking down giant bosses. You will do this with the nobleman's combat skills (of course), but there is also an interesting-looking mirror mechanic, where you can make a reflection of your hero and navigate the rooms from an alternative perspective.

For a game called Ugly, the visuals are anything but. From what we have seen in trailers so far, a vibrant art style help to emphasise some of the game's more creepy chills from grotesque monsters to detailed environments — here's hoping that it all holds up on Switch.

For a little more information about the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the Graffiti Games website.

- Secrets, secrets, everywhere. From hidden rooms to hints about your tragic past. Do you dare to find them all?

- Overcome enormous bosses and tricky puzzle rooms using a satisfying mix of skill and strategy.

- A large variety of puzzles to challenge even the keenest mind. Most puzzles can be solved a variety of ways, so each player’s experience will be different.

- Each puzzle room offers fresh challenges and provides a new piece of the story. Solve them all to get the full picture.

- A stunning art style, detailed animations, and plenty of interactable elements bring this dark fairytale to life.

- After solving all of the puzzle rooms to reach the interactive ending, you can try to unlock an alternate ending by solving all of the hidden rooms.

Ugly will be available to download from the Switch eShop on 14th September.

Does this look like it will be up your street? Let us know in the comments.