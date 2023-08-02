The Switch has already played host to a number of Earth Defense Force games, and apparently, it will be getting another one in the future.

As revealed by Weekly Famitsu, a new spin-off titled Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 is on its way to the Switch and multiple other platforms in Japan. This is a follow up to the 2020/21 voxel graphics release and is apparently set in a parallel world where Earth is made up of digital blocks, with the enemy threat emerging from within the planet.

This new game will also contain four new classes taken from Earth Defense Force 6. If you're not familiar with the main series - it's a third-person shooter series by D3 Games and has been around since the 2000s. You can see some of our previous coverage of this series below: