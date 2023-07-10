Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is coming to Switch on 27th July, and as well as seeing the return of Billy, Jimmy, and Marian, there are also a bunch of unlockable brawlers to get to grips with, too.

Uncle Matin is making his debut in Secret Bases upcoming revival, but the exclusive trailer above reveals several more of the characters you'll be able to deal out street-style justice with in a couple of weeks' time.

Check out the short reveal trailer to see eight of the playable characters in action. In addition to the video, the folks over at publisher Modus have sent over some character bios with more information detailing their backstories and combat specialties.

Take a scroll down the page to get the lowdown on Bimmy's new pals...

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Character List and Bios

Billy Lee

Jimmy Lee

Marian

Uncle Matin

Abobo

Chin Tai Mei

Linda

Burnov

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launches on 27th July and is available to pre-order with a 10% pre-launch discount, bringing it down to $22.49 on the US Switch eShop if you're happy to make a leap of faith.

Liking the look of this lineup? Let us know your impressions and your pick of these pugilists below.