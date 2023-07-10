Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is coming to Switch on 27th July, and as well as seeing the return of Billy, Jimmy, and Marian, there are also a bunch of unlockable brawlers to get to grips with, too.
Uncle Matin is making his debut in Secret Bases upcoming revival, but the exclusive trailer above reveals several more of the characters you'll be able to deal out street-style justice with in a couple of weeks' time.
Check out the short reveal trailer to see eight of the playable characters in action. In addition to the video, the folks over at publisher Modus have sent over some character bios with more information detailing their backstories and combat specialties.
Take a scroll down the page to get the lowdown on Bimmy's new pals...
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Character List and Bios
Billy Lee
Jimmy Lee
Marian
Uncle Matin
Abobo
Chin Tai Mei
Linda
Burnov
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launches on 27th July and is available to pre-order with a 10% pre-launch discount, bringing it down to $22.49 on the US Switch eShop if you're happy to make a leap of faith.
Liking the look of this lineup? Let us know your impressions and your pick of these pugilists below.
I love how no matter what version of Marian there is she is no longer taking any crap. Still prefer RCG Marian though.
Some characters like Marian, Abobo, etc looks completely different than the Fighting games style game of Double Dragon that I have remembered long time ago.
Where's Bimmy
Wow, that's s decent amount of characters! I'm really happy to see so many great beat'em up available on Switch. I just can't get enough of them.
After playing as the wonderfully musclebound Marian in River City Girls 2, this version feels like a bit of a downgrade, or at the very least a step back.
If the gameplay is good though, I could look past it. Looking forward to reviews.
@N00BiSH
As a boss fight in Double Dragon Neon alongside Jammy.
I feel like the bit with Abobo being a "loyal and protective family man" is a reference to the old fan game "Abobo's Big Adventure," where he fought his way through video game land to rescue his son, Aboboy. Gosh, that game was gruesome and dark and funny and inappropriate for anyone. XD
I'm optimistic about this one!
@CharlieGirl I want this game to be tight. I'm not in love with the art style but the moves and gameplay do look fun. I hope this one gets an in depth review - better yet a demo would be really nice on this one.
It's funny how Matin was just a name up until now and they found a way to incorporate it.
Looks cool. Reminds me of Mighty Final Fight.
@N00BiSH Bimmy will be Day 1 DLC
Ah same developer as Streets of Red, I thought the art style looked familiar. I enjoyed that game quite a bit, so this should be fun too.
The normal art is good but the I don't like the gameplay pixel art, it really goofy and cartoony which isn't a good match for double dragon.
Street of rage 4 style is better I think, although double dragon advance pixel art is great too, update it to 4K and I'm sure the pixel art will be amazing on big tv
Why are all the playable villains like “No, no, we’re actually like Saintly good! For the Orphans/Family!” It feels really odd. I suppose the game is leaning into Goofy.
Want to know what kind of graphics I’d like to see a beat-em-up use? HD-2D style. Why is it almost entirely used for RPGs? You could apply it to Any kind of game nearly.
