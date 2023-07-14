Splatoon 3 Ice Cream Splatfest 2023
Image: Nintendo

Update [Fri 14th July, 2023 17:00 BST]: The June Nintendo Direct showcase was so packed that news of an upcoming Splatfest seemed like a drop in the ocean compared to some of the other announcements. Well, this is your friendly reminder that the Splatoon 3 ice cream Splatfest will be getting underway this weekend!

The question this time is all about your most sought-after scoop as Nintendo asks "Which flavour of ice cream is the best?" and you can choose to support Team Strawberry, Vanilla or Mint Chip.

You can find the precise time that the event gets underway for your region below:

  • North America - 14th July 8pm EST - 16th July 8pm EST
  • Australia - 15th July 11am AEST - 17th July 11am AEST
  • New Zealand - 15th July 11p NZST- 17th July 1pm NZST
  • UK - 15th July 1am BST - 17th July 1am BST
  • Europe - 15th July 2am BST - 17th July 2am BST
  • Japan - 15th July 9am JST - 17th July 9am JST

For all of the latest on this event, be sure to keep an eye on our complete Splatfest guide. Happy splatting!

Original article [Wed 21st Jun, 2023 17:30 BST]: During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, it was announced that a new Splatoon 3 Splatfest will be taking place in July, specifically from 14th July 5pm PT to 16th July 5pm PT.

The theme this time is ice cream! Three sides will once again duke it out to determine which is the best ice cream flavour, and the choices are Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint Chip.

Where's chocolate..? Odd.

Never mind. There will also be themed battles with Challenges, and more 'Splat-tastic' events have been promised for the future.

Will you be taking part in the upcoming Splatfest? Which team will you be choosing? Let us know.

[source youtube.com]