Update [Fri 14th July, 2023 17:00 BST]: The June Nintendo Direct showcase was so packed that news of an upcoming Splatfest seemed like a drop in the ocean compared to some of the other announcements. Well, this is your friendly reminder that the Splatoon 3 ice cream Splatfest will be getting underway this weekend!

The question this time is all about your most sought-after scoop as Nintendo asks "Which flavour of ice cream is the best?" and you can choose to support Team Strawberry, Vanilla or Mint Chip.

You can find the precise time that the event gets underway for your region below:

North America - 14th July 8pm EST - 16th July 8pm EST

- 14th July 8pm EST - 16th July 8pm EST Australia - 15th July 11am AEST - 17th July 11am AEST

- 15th July 11am AEST - 17th July 11am AEST New Zealand - 15th July 11p NZST- 17th July 1pm NZST

- 15th July 11p NZST- 17th July 1pm NZST UK - 15th July 1am BST - 17th July 1am BST

- 15th July 1am BST - 17th July 1am BST Europe - 15th July 2am BST - 17th July 2am BST

- 15th July 2am BST - 17th July 2am BST Japan - 15th July 9am JST - 17th July 9am JST

For all of the latest on this event, be sure to keep an eye on our complete Splatfest guide. Happy splatting!