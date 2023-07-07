Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Pikmin 4's release is fast approaching, and as part of this, Nintendo has begun marketing the game to both new and returning fans. The latest trailer uploaded to its official YouTube channel is essentially a crash course in all things Pikmin.

You'll learn how to obtain Pikmin, how exactly they work, what each one specialises in, and also some other details like your new rescue pup Oatchi.

"New to exploring with Pikmin? This handy guide has all you need to know about these curious creatures. Get to know your little buds, their specialties, and how they can work for you!"

If you want to get ahead before the game is even released, there's a demo you can download right now from the Nintendo Switch eShop. It will even let you carry over your save data to the full game: