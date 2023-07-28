Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Before the game has even pulled up to the start line, Milestone has revealed the first collaboration for its upcoming racer, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, and we couldn't think of a more perfect pair than Hot Wheels and Fast & Furious.

Right from the game's release on 19th October, you'll be able to get in the seat of Dominic Toretto's very own Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. More cars will be added post-launch as paid DLC. The collaboration was teased in Fast X, with Toretto's kids playing the first Hot Wheels: Unleashed game at one point during the film.

Milestone has also shared some new details on the new mechanics and stunts you'll be able to pull off. Have a read-through of them below:

"A massive collaboration between Milestone and Universal, the upcoming cars from Fast & Furious heading to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged were first hinted at earlier this year in Universal Pictures’ movie Fast X when Dominic Toretto's son Brian and sister Mia played Hot Wheels Unleashed on screen. With the new mechanics coming to players in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Fast fans will be able to pull off some of the film franchise’s bombastic stunts in full die-cast glory.

Besides boosting and drifting, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged gives players the opportunity to Jump and Double Jump. With a boosted hop, racers can fly over their enemies, avoid obstacles, and navigate tight spaces. Racers who flex their creative muscles can even use this trick to find new shortcuts or reach new sections of the track. Alongside these new jumps is the Lateral Dash, which gives players the chance to use strength instead of speed. Collide with cars on either flank and force your opponents off the track. All of these new maneuvers will come into play when players explore the five brand-new environments featured in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Blaze across the sticks in an old-fashioned Arcade, tear up grass in the Backyard of a family home turned racing arena, kick up dust in a Wild West-inspired Mini Golf Course, make history in a Museum amongst fossils, and top up at a Gas Station diner."

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged launches on Nintendo Switch on 19th October. Will you be pulling into the pit stop? Race down to the comments and let us know.