Indie publisher and developer MoreGames has today announced that its twin-stick roguelike shooter, Doomsday Hunters, will be leaving early access and heading to Switch in just two days — that's 20th July, if you were wondering.

The game has been nine years in the making and combines some wonderfully detailed pixel art visuals with all of the gnarly explosions and monster attacks that you would expect from the genre. MoreGames has stated that replay value was one of the key considerations in the game's development, and we can certainly see a lot of options on the table as you choose from over 1,200 different items to make take on opponents and make each run different from the last.

For a little more information on the game itself and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Doomsday Hunters is not an easy game to master it requires exceptional skills. Get used to dying a lot and get used to trying out different gameplay mechanics and different styles of play to progress. There are tons of items to discover and master; more than 1200 items in total: relics, weapons, skills, perks, relics, alien artefacts, consumables, actives and passives. Learn how they work and combine, break the game as you like. Obliterate and nuke everything and enjoy the massive explosions, chaos and fun!



KEY FEATURES

- Procedural generation for endless variety.

- Break guns for parts or find powerful mods.

- Over 160 enemies and 20 bosses.

- Discover and master over 1200 items including relics, weapons, skills, perks, alien artifacts, consumables, actives, and passives.

- Engage with a variety of unique characters and negotiate to your advantage.

We only have a few days to go before Doomsday Hunters blasts onto the Switch and the game is currently seeing a tasty 15% discount on the Switch eShop — bringing it down to £12.99 / $15.29 — to celebrate its upcoming release. This sale will end on 27th July, so be sure to get in before then if the game takes your fancy and you want to save some pennies.

Does Doomsday Hunters look like it will be up your street? Shoot your thoughts in the comments below.