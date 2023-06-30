If you're a fan of 2D hack 'n' slash titles with an added element of roguelike, then the upcoming Death or Treat from publisher Perp Games might just be up your alley.
The game is already out on Steam and PS5, but the Switch version will be launching on July 11th, 2023, so not too far off at all. It follows Scary, the owner of a Halloween candy manufacturer called Ghost Mart. You'll be exploring ever-changing handpainted worlds as you encounter hordes of enemies and utilise one of three core combat styles: fast, heavy, or ranged.
Rob Edwards, CEO of Perp Games, said the following on Death or Treat:
“Death or Treat is a stunning looking game that has so much detail and depth to the gameplay. With Double Jump and Dash right from the start, you are thrown straight into a frantic adventure, fighting multiple enemies right from the off. Fans of games like Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest are going to adore this.”
Will you be looking to pick up Death or Treat when it launches on Switch? Let us know with a comment.
That looks pretty fun. I’ll have to check reviews on the other versions since I’m not familiar with it.
I like the look, but the word Roguelike just puts me off.
looks to die for
This is just Have a Nice Death with extra steps
@Bunkerneath Same, unfortunately
Yeah i'm with it.
I still need to grab have a nice death as well.
I think I'm gonna Plunge into the "roguelicks" (sic) because it's just a game that lets you keep progress after dying. Shuffling the board is okay, pattern recognition can't be everything.
But this has the proper aesthetics for sure. And I happen to be a fan of both HK and Ori
