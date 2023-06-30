Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of 2D hack 'n' slash titles with an added element of roguelike, then the upcoming Death or Treat from publisher Perp Games might just be up your alley.

The game is already out on Steam and PS5, but the Switch version will be launching on July 11th, 2023, so not too far off at all. It follows Scary, the owner of a Halloween candy manufacturer called Ghost Mart. You'll be exploring ever-changing handpainted worlds as you encounter hordes of enemies and utilise one of three core combat styles: fast, heavy, or ranged.

Rob Edwards, CEO of Perp Games, said the following on Death or Treat:

“Death or Treat is a stunning looking game that has so much detail and depth to the gameplay. With Double Jump and Dash right from the start, you are thrown straight into a frantic adventure, fighting multiple enemies right from the off. Fans of games like Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest are going to adore this.”

Will you be looking to pick up Death or Treat when it launches on Switch? Let us know with a comment.