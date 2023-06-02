Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Fri 2nd Jun, 2023 10:15 BST]: After streaming the event on Twitch and YouTube earlier this week, Critical Role's Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed One-Shot tabletop RPG is now available to watch in full on YouTube.

This five-hour special is led by Ganondorf voice actor Matt Mercer and tells an original story set in Tears of the Kingdom's Hyrule.

For a little more information about what the special had to offer, be sure to check out our original coverage below. Conversely, if you want to dive right in, then we have attached Critical Role's complete one-shot to the top of this article.

Original article [Wed 31st May, 2023 11:45 BST]: The open-world fantasy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would lend itself nicely to some tabletop RPG action in the real world, wouldn't you say? With this exact combination in mind, Nintendo has teamed up with tabletop YouTube channel-turned-multiplatform entertainment company Critical Role to create a special one-shot story set in Tears of the Kingdom's Hyrule.

The special features an original story scenario and characters, all drawn from Tears of the Kingdom's world, with none other than Ganondorf voice actor Matt Mercer as game master. It aired yesterday on the Critical Role Twitch and YouTube channels, but have no fear if you missed out because the full video will be available to watch from 1st June at 12pm PT / 8pm BST on YouTube.

Alternatively, you can watch the one-shot right now on Twitch is you are subscribed to the Critical Role channel.

Critical Role is a channel dedicated to tabletop RPG storytelling, running a host of different campaigns across several genres. The group consists of a number of veteran voice actors including Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey and Sam Riegel, and this Tears of the Kingdom special sees the voice of Ganondorf joined by Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Robbie Daymond, Emily Axford and Omar Najam.

You can find out more about the group by checking out the Critical Role website.