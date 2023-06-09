Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

New video game hardware company CRKD has released a stunning-looking new accessory for your Switch which is a step above replacement Joy-Cons or other third-party Joy-Con alternatives.

Showcased by IGN as part of its Summer of Gaming 2023, the Nitro Deck acts as a Joy-Con replacement and a grip for your Switch, fitting perfectly around the sides, back, and bottom of the hybrid console. With an ergonomically designed shell, replaceable joysticks, and the promise of "zero stick drift", it's all sounding extremely tasty.

It looks the part, too. There are seven different designs for the Nitro Deck, with two crystal-coloured shells (in collaboration with Limited Run Games), one that looks like a SNES, and — our favourite — one that uses the GameCube controller's colour scheme. The latter two are part of the company's 'Nostalgic Collection', and while you can go more classic with black or grey, of course, but come on — GameCube-style.

In a chat with IGN host Akeem Lawanson, co-creator of the Nitro Deck Jack Guinchard said the team wanted to create a "premium" product that hones in on comfort and the "gaming experience" but also emphasises the "collectability", that feeling we have when we see controllers in other colours.

Remappable buttons and low latency really just sweeten the deal. Pre-orders for the Deck are open now over on CRKD's official website. Prices starting from $59.99 for the Deck, and $89.99 for the Deck with a carry case. The expected shipping date is 18th September, but it looks like the controller is only available in the US and Canada for now (unless you order the crystal ones from Limited Run Games).

Check out more details on this rather fetching accessory on CRKD's website or via IGN's Summer of Gaming 2023.

What are your thoughts on the Nitro Deck? Looking for a new controller alternative for your Switch controllers? Let us know in the comments.