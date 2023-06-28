Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival's Spring & Summer Update is here to keep the party going over the summer months. Bandai Namco shared a trailer for the new content, which features brand new DLC and a new party game mode.

The first half of the update is the Shin Japan Heroes Universe pack, a new DLC package which gives the adorable little Don-Chan some new outfits fashioned after characters from the popular Japanese collaborative project, Shin Japan Heroes Universe.

With this DLC, the little drummer can look like Godzilla, Evangelion Unit-01, Ultraman, and the Masked Rider. You'll also get a new song from Evangelion singer Yoko Takahashi, “Crime and Punishment - Those who are unwilling to pray”. It costs £2.49 / $2.99 and is available to buy on the eShop right now.

Paid DLC isn't the only thing Switch drummers are getting today. A new party game mode called Run! Ninja Dojo is available as part of a free update, which you can download now. Don-Chan becomes a ninja and you and three others must compete in Kumo-zou's challenges and take down enemies.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival launched last year on Nintendo Switch, and we thought it was a solid entry in the series, scoring it a respectable 7/10 in our review.